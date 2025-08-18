Newcastle United are pushing to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have been hit with a fresh hurdle in their pursuit of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Wissa missed Brentford’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday amid the speculation linking him with a move to St James’ Park.

Although personal terms won’t be an issue for Newcastle, they still have to strike an agreement with Brentford over a fee.

Brentford’s signing of Dango Ouattara from AFC Bournemouth was set to give the green light for Wissa to leave the West London club. Although a deal of around £35million was mooted for Wissa, there have been fresh claims over their valuation of the forward.

It comes after the heavy defeat to Forest and Newcastle’s encouraging but ultimately toothless 0-0 draw at Aston Villa without a striker.

Brentford £60m Yoane Wissa claim

Brentford will be looking to squeeze as much money as possible from the potential Wissa deal with reports emerging today that The Bees now want £60million for the 28-year-old, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has claimed that Newcastle won’t deal in the £50million to £60million range being reported for Wissa, but there remains hope that an agreement can be reached with talks resuming this week.

Newcastle are still looking to bring in two strikers before the end of the transfer window on September 1 with Wissa viewed as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left as a free agent earlier in the summer.

“I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum most,” Howe said after the draw at Villa Park. “I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area.

“We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”

Yoane Wissa deal could have knock-on impact on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak

Newcastle are unlikely to entertain any fresh offers from Liverpool for Isak without signing at least one striker first. They would ideally look to bring in a replacement for Isak too with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson linked, though no official bids have been made.

Brentford rejected an initial £25million bid for Wissa from Newcastle last month but talks have continued over a potential deal.

While Wissa and Isak’s situation have drawn comparisons to one another, Brentford boss Keith Andrews claimed it was his decision not to involve the Wissa amid speculation, while Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe stressed that he wanted Isak to play but it was the player’s decision not to.

Wissa also performed his Premier League media duties with Brentford in the week leading up to the new season, while it’s understood Isak did not as part of his self-imposed exile.