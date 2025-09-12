Yoane Wissa injury bombshell & Newcastle United star ruled out for seven matches

Eddie Howe will be without Yoane Wissa for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided injury updates to Yoane Wissa, Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey ahead of Saturday’s match against Wolves.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies are looking for their first win of the new season against a Wolves side yet to pick up a point after three Premier League matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s side has been bolstered by new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa since their last Premier League matches.

Woltemade has trained with the squad for the first time this week after returning from international duty with Germany, while Wissa picked up a knock while away with DR Congo. The 29-year-old scored twice in two games for DR Congo before being forced off with a knee issue in a 3-2 defeat to Senegal.

He had a scan back at Newcastle on Thursday, which revealed no major issue. But that was before Howe provided an official update on the situation in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United injury latest

Howe revealed Wissa would not be available to make his Newcastle debut against Wolves on Saturday due to his knee issue.

When asked whether the forward would be available this weekend, the Newcastle head coach said: “Unfortunately not, he won’t make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he’s feeling the effects so he won’t be available.

“He’ll go away for tests and to see a specialist so we’ll wait and see [how he is].”

On the signing of Wissa, Howe added: “He is an established Premier League goalscorer which is difficult to find and difficult to recruit. He had a good year last year but over the past few years as well and he’s been difficult for us to handle in games [against Brentford].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa’s absence is likely to see Woltemade given the nod for Newcastle against Wolves to make his debut for the club. The 23-year-old joined The Magpies from VfB Stuttgart in the final week of the transfer window for a club record £65million fee.

Newcastle United injury blow confirmed

In addition to Wissa, Newcastle will also be without Jacob Ramsey due to an ankle issue that forced him off against Leeds before the international break.

While Ramsey has been spotted on the training pitch during the international break, Howe has claimed the midfielder will miss the next seven matches.

“Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have, he’ll miss the game,” Howe added. “His ankle swelled up due to a tackle against Leeds and I think he’ll be missing until the next international break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a more positive note, Howe expects to have Joelinton back available after missing the Leeds match due to a groin issue.

“Joelinton has trained,” Howe added. “He’s fit and available so we’re happy to welcome back because he’s such an important player for us.”