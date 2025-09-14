DR Congo's forward #20 Yoane Wissa (L) speaks with Lybian referee Ibrahim Mutaz during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 semi-final football match between Ivory Coast and Democratic Repuplic of Congo at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Yoane Wissa injury: Newcastle United awaiting update as striker set to miss Barcelona.

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Yoane Wissa heading into a busy run of fixtures.

Wissa joined Newcastle from Brentford for £55million on transfer deadline day before joining up with DR Congo on international duty.

Despite scoring twice in two games for his country, Wissa was dealt a major blow as he was forced off in a 3-2 defeat against Senegal with a knee injury.

Although not initially thought to be serious, it was enough to keep Wissa out of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park. In Wissa’s absence, Newcastle record signing Nick Woltemade scored the winning goal on his debut.

Wissa is now facing a spell on the sidelines after specialist consultation.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said following the win over Wolves: “I've got no news [on Wissa], so I'm waiting to find out myself.”

Wissa is now set to be unavailable for Newcastle until the next international break, ruling him out for at least another month and six matches over the next three weeks.

It’s a busy period for Newcastle with Wissa’s absence coming as a blow as Eddie Howe’s side prepare to return to Champions League action while building on their first win of the new Premier League season.

Wissa scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season but it will be at least another month until he makes his debut for Newcastle.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Howe said: “Unfortunately not, he won’t make this [Wolves] game. I saw him for the first time [on Thursday] and he’s feeling the effects so he won’t be available.

“He’ll go away for tests and to see a specialist so we’ll wait and see [how he is].”

Next up for Newcastle is Barcelona in their opening Champions League group phase match at St James’ Park on Thursday. After that, Howe’s side face a trip to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League before hosting Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

Matches against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, either side of Union SG in the Champions League, follow before the next international break.

The earliest match Wissa is expected to be back in contention is the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 18 (3pm kick-off).

In the meantime, Woltemade will be expected to continue leading the line and build on his positive start.

Nick Woltemade NUFC substitution explained

Woltemade was withdrawn midway through the second half after suffering with cramp on his Premier League debut.

When asked why he was substituted, The Magpies’ goalscorer said: “Because I had cramps, to be honest.

“Because it's my first game in Premier League, I have to adapt to this league and I was already cramping a bit, so I said maybe it's better if I go out now, because I want a good spirit on the pitch, and if I feel I can't give the energy anymore, what I did, then I said maybe it's better to take me out.”