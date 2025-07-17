Newcastle United have identified an alternative to Hugo Ekitike after seeing a £69.5million bid rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool are pushing to complete a transfer hijack of Ekitike after Newcastle’s initial bid as The Magpies now turn their attention to alternative targets.

Liverpool had targeted Alexander Isak as their first choice striker option but Newcastle have issued a firm stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale.

Newcastle are looking to sign a striker to challenge Isak this coming season after the departure of Callum Wilson was confirmed last week. Ekitike was an option and a club-record bid was submitted, but their interest has now cooled, allowing Liverpool to swoop in.

Newcastle United move for Premier League star

In addition to Ekitike, Newcastle have targeted Brentford striker Yoane Wissa as a potential striker signing this summer.

The 28-year-old scored 20 goals for The Bees in all competitions last season, including two against Newcastle.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are set to make a move for the DR Congo international amid competition from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have recently appointed former Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, who is keen to work alongside Wissa once again.

Forest recently had a bid rejected by Brentford for Wissa while Manchester United are still locked in talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo. It’s understood that The Bees would only sanction an exit for one attacking player this summer, so timing will be key for Newcastle.

Agreeing a deal quickly for Wissa could come as a huge blow to Manchester United in their prolonged pursuit of Mbeumo, who had also been targeted by The Magpies previously.

Wissa turns 29 in September and has just a year left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium with an extension option for another year.

A deal won’t come cheap with a reported asking price in the region of £50million. Newcastle have already shelled out £55million on the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest this transfer window.

They will receive a financial boost with the £15million pure profit sale of Sean Longstaff to Leeds United as they target a striker, a centre-back, a midfielder and a goalkeeper before the summer window closes.

Newcastle have been in Austria this week and will play their first pre-season friendly in front of a crowd at Celtic on Saturday (3pm kick-off). It could be the first chance supporters get to see new signing Elanga in club colours.

Newcastle United want striker to challenge Alexander Isak

Newcastle have stood firm in wanting to keep Isak this summer amid strong interest from Liverpool in particular. But instead of signing a player simply as a squad replacement for Callum Wilson, who started just two Premier League matches last season, Newcastle want a player who will directly challenge Isak while also being capable of playing alongside him.

It is believed Wissa fits that profile well, as did previous target Joao Pedro who has since joined Chelsea for £60million. The same goes for Ekitike.

Newcastle also held talks to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town before he joined Chelsea for £30million earlier this summer.

Other names loosely linked with Newcastle include Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, although a move would prove very difficult due to the finances involved.

Newcastle face Aston Villa at Villa Park on the opening day of the Premier League season on August 16 before hosting Liverpool at St James’ Park in what is sure to be another interesting encounter.