Newcastle United are plotting a transfer swoop of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle have missed out on several attacking transfer targets so far this summer with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro joining Chelsea, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo joining Manchester United and Hugo Ekitike joining Liverpool.

The Magpies submitted formal bids for Ekitike and Joao Pedro in particular while also held talks over a move for Delap with the view to triggering his £30million release clause but Chelsea swooped in to strike a deal with the 22-year-old.

Eddie Howe is looking to replace Callum Wilson in his squad after the striker left the club as a free agent. Wissa, 28, may be slightly outside of the profile of player Newcastle would look at, but there’s no doubting his track record.

Wissa has registered double figures for goals in five of the last six seasons at Lorient and Brentford and is on the back of his best scoring season to date with 20 goals for Brentford, including two against Newcastle. Only Mohamed Salah scored more goals from open play in the Premier League than Wissa last season.

Newcastle have already had a £25million bid rejected by Brentford for the striker, who has less than a year left on his contract with the option of another year.

Yoane Wissa sent home from Brenford pre-season training camp

As per BBC Sport, Wissa left Brentford’s training camp in Portugal on Tuesday due to the uncertainty over his future. The report claimed Wissa has been unsettled by the interest from the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

The DR Congo international is set for talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles over his future, with Newcastle’s interest said to be ‘accelerating’.

While Newcastle’s initial bid has been rejected, they plan to return with an improved offer.

Fabrizio Romano issues Yoane Wissa NUFC transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed a new bid is set to be made by Newcastle for Wissa, who is keen on making the move to St James’ Park.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle are prepared to approach Brentford again for Yoane Wissa with new bid set to be submitted. Wissa, keen on #NUFC project and Champions League chance. Negotiations set to continue.”

Brentford’s stance that they would block a transfer exit for either Bryan Mbeumo or Wissa this summer if the other was sold could be tested in the coming days. The Bees have just sold Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71million and value Wissa at around £40million.

Newcastle will hope to strike a deal at a lower price, with a second bid expected to be closer to £30million.

Yoane Wissa Newcastle United complication with Spurs interested

A recurring theme for Newcastle this transfer window has been showing real intent to sign a player only for another club to swoop in and agree a deal. Head coach Eddie Howe admitted as such following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Celtic.

There is a danger of that happening with Wissa too given Tottenham Hotspur’s interest and obvious appeal to the player. Like Newcastle, Spurs can offer Champions League football this coming season but also have the added pull of remaining in London and working under former Brentford head coach Thomas Frank once again.

While Wissa is open to the Newcastle move and personal terms are not understood to be an issue, the same goes for Spurs so they will have to act quickly if they want to strike a deal.