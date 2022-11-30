Newcastle United youngster enjoys Australia World Cup victory as ex-Sunderland man shocks world champions France

Newcastle United youngster Kuol was an unused substitute as Australia booked their place in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Matthew Leckie’s second-half strike put the Socceroos 1-0 ahead against Denmark - a lead they were able to hold onto despite a late onslaught from their opponents.

Australia were defeated by France in their opening game of the tournament, but back-to-back 1-0 wins was enough to secure their passage out of the groups. Their Round of 16 tie will be played at 7pm on Saturday, December 3.

Elsewhere, former Black Cat Wahbi Khazri stunned the reigning world champions as he put Tunisia 1-0 ahead just before the hour mark. After picking up the ball just inside his own half, Khazri embarked on a sterling run, meeting very little French resistance in the process, before sliding the ball past Steve Mandanda in the France goal. Khazri was substituted just moments later, with the goal, one that momentarily saw Tunisia heading through the group stage, being his final act of the game.

Didier Deschamps’ side had already qualified from the group as he opted to make a raft of changes for the game with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris and Ousmane Demble rested ahead of their Round of 16 tie. A late Antoine Griezmann goal looked to have spared France’s blushes but VAR disallowed the strike, giving Tunisia an historic win.

