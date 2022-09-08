The Magpies go into the game against The Hammers looking to end a run of five league games without a win and pick up their first three points since the 2-0 opening day triumph over Nottingham Forest.

West Ham have also won just one of their opening six games and sit 18th in the table with four points while Newcastle are 11th on seven.

But Eddie Howe’s side could be without some key players for this weekend’s trip to the capital. Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin have all been absent recently with hamstring injuries.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is also out with a serious hamstring issue while Emil Krafth is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last month.

None of the five players were pictured in training for Newcastle in the early part of the week building up to the West Ham match. While the trip was likely to come too soon for Wilson, Howe had been hopeful of welcoming Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin back.

Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie also weren’t pictured in training as players from the Under-21s squad were called-up to train with the first team.

Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe White, Remi Savage and Lewis Miley could all be seen training alongside the likes of Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.

Turner-Cooke is no stranger to the Newcastle first team having travelled to Austria and Portugal during pre-season.

“I am taking each experience as it comes really,” the 18-year-old said. “Thankfully I got to go to Austria and Portugal and they were two great experiences.

"As a young player that is all you want really. I will just keep trying to impress the manager when I go up and train with them and just look to keep doing what I am doing."

White spent the second half of last season on loan at Hartlepool United and was linked with another loan exit over the summer but nothing materialised.