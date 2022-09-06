Newcastle United coach charged with improper conduct during Liverpool defeat
Newcastle United Dan Hodges has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct during last Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.
The match saw Liverpool score a 98th minute winner at Anfield which led to a clash between the two benches on the touchline. Newcastle were unhappy with the goal scored so late in the game as only five minutes of additional time was originally held up.
Hodges has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 along with Liverpool coach John Achterberg for their conduct following the goal.
The Liverpool coach is also alleged to have used abusive gestures in the direction of the Newcastle bench following Fabio Carvalho’s late winner.
An FA Spokesperson statement read: “It is alleged that the behaviour of John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges in the 98th minute of that game was improper, and that the Liverpool coach also used abusive and/or insulting gestures.”
Both Hodges and Achterberg have until Thursday, September 8 to provide their respective responses to the FA.