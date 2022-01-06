Newcastle United’s 10 January transfer striker options to fill Callum Wilson void

The Magpies could look to bolster their frontline over the next few weeks

Newcastle United’s new owners have made it clear that they are willing to splash the cash this January.

The Toon Army are already on the cusp of wrapping up a deal for England international Kieran Trippier, and there are no signs that they plan on stopping there either.

But one area that they could be forced to strengthen is their forward line given Callum Wilson’s recent injury blow.

Addressing the matter in a fresh update, the Toon number nine admitted that there was still some uncertainty over how long he may be sidelined for.

“It’s a strange one because I don’t actually know how long I’m going to be out for myself yet,” he told The Footballer’s Football podcast.

“I’ve got an appointment on Friday with a specialist basically to go through everything and see what the scan says and we can go from there and distinguish a time frame really.

“[The injury] is in my calf, soleus area. You do that same movement a thousand times a week in training but for some reason I’ve managed to push off in the wrong position, the wrong location and it’s got a tear in it and gave way.”

With Newcastle’s man goal threat out of action indefinitely, reinforcements could prove to be a must, and if the gossip columns are to be believed, there are no shortage of targets on the Mapies’ radar.

We’ve gathered up 10 possible replacements for the injured Wilson below, as per reports...

