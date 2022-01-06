Newcastle return to action on Saturday when they face Cambridge United. A sell-out is expected at St James’s Park as Eddie Howe’s side make their first appearance in this season’s FA Cup.

All eyes will be on the Magpies who will expect to defeat their League One opposition - and they may have a new signing in their ranks.

Confirmation of Kieran Trippier’s signing is imminent, however, will he be eligible to face the U’s?

Here, we take you through all the rules surrounding player registration and what it means for Newcastle United:

When does Kieran Trippier have to be registered?

If Newcastle United want Trippier to be available against Cambridge United, then they must register him by noon on Friday, January 7, 2022.

What happens if they miss this deadline?

Kieran Trippier in action for England (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If Trippier is not registered by noon on Friday, January 7, 2022, then he will be unable to play against Cambridge United and instead, will have to wait until the visit of Watford to make his Newcastle United debut.

Newcastle’s only summer signing, Joe Willock, met this fate in August as a missed deadline meant he was unable to play against West Ham United on the opening day of the season.

Is Trippier fit enough to face Cambridge?

La Liga’s winter break meant that Trippier did not play over the festive period, however, he did manage to complete a full 90 minutes for Atletico against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

