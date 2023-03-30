News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
1 hour ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
12 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
14 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak issues fitness update ahead of Manchester United game

Alexander Isak has issued a fitness update ahead of Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Newcastle United striker – who scored both goals in the club’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break – played in Sweden’s 5-0 win over Azerbaijan on Monday night.

Read More
Nick De Marco's blunt response to Newcastle United takeover question after new o...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isak had spent almost four months on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury on international duty last September, and the 23-year-old was asked about his fitness ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game.

Most Popular

"There's no problem," Isak told Fotboll Skanalen. “The club knows about it, and is a little more satisfied this time."

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad last summer, had a goal disallowed in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Azerbaijan. The £60million signing said: "It was an important win for the team's confidence. It was also convincing. I felt more involved today. I had a few chances, and could have done better, but the game still felt pretty good – and the rest will come."”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.
Manchester UnitedSt James's ParkNottingham ForestPremier League