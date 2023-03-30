Newcastle United's Alexander Isak issues fitness update ahead of Manchester United game

Isak had spent almost four months on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury on international duty last September, and the 23-year-old was asked about his fitness ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game.

"There's no problem," Isak told Fotboll Skanalen . “The club knows about it, and is a little more satisfied this time."

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad last summer, had a goal disallowed in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Azerbaijan. The £60million signing said: "It was an important win for the team's confidence. It was also convincing. I felt more involved today. I had a few chances, and could have done better, but the game still felt pretty good – and the rest will come."”