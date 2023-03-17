Alexander Isak does it again for Newcastle United after Elliot Anderson VAR shocker

Isak netted with a 93rd-minute penalty to give his team a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half-time substitute Anderson had looked to have put Eddie Howe's side ahead with a header, but the strike was ruled out by referee Paul Tierney for offside following a pitchside VAR check.

The goal was disallowed as an attempted clearance struck Sean Longstaff – who had been in an offside position when the move started – in the build-up to the goal.

Tierney’s decision incensed United’s players. The official had also angered Newcastle with a series of a first-half decisions at the City Ground, where an opening goal from Emmanuel Dennis had been cancelled out by Isak before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Isak stepped up to take the penalty after Moussa Niakhate handled in the box in added time.

Howe, without the injured Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon as well as the suspended Joelinton, had named an unchanged team after Fabian Schar, out of the Switzerland squad, was passed fit to play. Schar needed treatment early in the game after being caught by Andrew Ayew, but the defender was able to continue.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates his winner.

The first chance of the night fell to Joe Willock. Jacob Murphy delivered the ball from the right, but Willock, under pressure, couldn’t get his shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle had another good opportunity in the 12th minute. Former United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey conceded a free-kick just outside the box by fouling Bruno Guimaraes, and Kieran Trippier played it short to Alexander Isak.

Isak’s shot was deflected on to the bar by Renan Lodi, and Keylor Navas was able to gather the ball.

United would rue those chances when Sven Botman, under pressure from Ayew as he chased a ball over the top, passed it back to Nick Pope. Dennis, however, got there first – and chipped the ball over Pope.

The VAR decision on Elliot Anderson's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelvey was spoken to by Tierney after a third foul on Guimaraes, but the former United player, sold to Forest in January, wasn’t booked.

Newcastle struck the woodwork for a second time in the 35th minute. Sean Longstaff had a shot deflected on to the crossbar after Murphy pulled the ball back to him just outside the box.

Howe looked to be readying Callum Wilson for a second-half introduction before the interval, but there was to be drama in added time. Willock dinked a ball to Isak at the far post, and the striker improvised a finish which saw the ball roll in off the right-hand post.

As it was, the ineffective Allan Saint-Maximin was replaced by Anderson, and the 20-year-old tested Navas with a volley three minutes after coming on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak scores Newcastle United's equaliser.

Guimaraes also forced a save from Navas, but the goalkeeper couldn’t stop a header from Anderson, who ran to celebrate with United’s travelling fans behind the goal. However, the celebrations were stopped by a pitchside VAR check, which led to the goal being disallowed.

Thankfully, Newcastle’s fans were celebrating again deep in added time after Isak stroked home his injury-time penalty.