Newcastle United are currently 11 matches unbeaten in the Premier League.

Newcastle have lost just once in the Premier League this season with that defeat coming at Liverpool in August. Since then, Eddie Howe’s side have been in fine form, going 11 games unbeaten and winning each of their last six to move up to second in the table.

The Magpies went nine games unbeaten under Howe between December 2021 and March 2022 last season but have gone two better this season as they head into the New Year’s Eve match against Leeds United as the Premier League’s in form side.

Here we look at Newcastle’s longest unbeaten runs in the Premier League over the course of the same season. We won’t be including the 11 or 17 game unbeaten streaks in the Championship in 2016-17 and 2009-10 respectively, or the 14 game streak over two seasons in 2011 – only Premier League matches during the same season since the club were promoted in 1993.

1. 2007-08: 7 games A run of four wins and three draws at the back end of the 2007-08 campaign under Kevin Keegan saw Newcastle comfortably secure Premier League safety. The run included big wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Reading and local rivals Sunderland.

2. 2005-06: 7 games The end of the 2005-06 season saw Newcastle end the season in emphatic fashion to claim a seventh placed finish under Glenn Roeder, who sadly passed away a year ago today. The Magpies' end to the season saw them win six and draw one of their final seven matches, including a final day win against Chelsea at St James's Park.

3. 1993-94: 8 matches Newcastle's first ever season in the Premier League was one to remember as they ended the campaign in third following a strong end to the season. It remains the highest finish of any newly promoted side in the Premier League era. Between February and April, Kevin Keegan's side went on an eight game unbeaten run which included a run of six straight wins followed by two draws. The run was ended by a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

4. 2001-02: 8 matches Newcastle had already gone on a seven match unbeaten run earlier in the 2001-02 season under Sir Bobby Robson which included six wins and a draw. But at the end of that season, The Magpies won four and drew four to go eight unbeaten before being beaten on the final day against Southampton as they finished the season in fourth place.