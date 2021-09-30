The Premier League nominations for September’s Player of the Month have been announced with Saint-Maximin’s electric start to the season catching the eye.

Saint-Maximin added one goal and two assists to his tally during September, including a Man of the Match performance against Leeds United.

The Frenchman also assisted Sean Longstaff’s fabulous strike against Watford, and set-up Javi Manquillo’s equalising goal at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin has received a nomination for September's Premier League Player of the Month award (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Many Newcastle supporters will believe Saint-Maximin deserves the honour, however, he faces huge competition to be named September’s Player of the Month.

That’s because Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mo Salah are also among the list of players nominated for the award.

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr have also been nominated.

Supporters can vote for Saint-Maximin to win the award here with the winner being announced on Friday October 8 at 11am.

