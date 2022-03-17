Eddie Howe’s 14th-placed side take on Everton looking to take another big stride towards Premier League safety. Everton are 17th in the table, and being kept out of the bottom three by their goal difference.

Joelinton and Willock have recovered from injury and illness in time to make the game, having sat out last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Speaking yesterday, head coach Howe said: “Willock, yes, he should be OK. He had an illness, but returned to training (on Tuesday).”

Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth also return to starting XI after being named on the bench at Stamford Bridge. Allan Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, is again a substitute, having last started against Aston Villa on February 13.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximi, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.

Eddie Howe applauds fans at Goodison Park.

