Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin posts new fitness update ahead of Brentford game
Allan Saint-Maximin’s posted another update on social media after missing Newcastle United’s last game.
Saint-Maximin sat out last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with a calf problem suffered the previous weekend against Aston Villa.
“He got a kick on his calf against villa – I think you saw him limping towards the end of the game,” said head coach Eddie Howe at the London Stadium. “He didn’t train this week. We hoped he’d been fit, but, obviously, he didn’t make the game. Hopefully nothing too serious, but it was enough to keep him out.”
Saint-Maximin posted a video on Instagram of himself working on his upper body on Monday, and the 24-year-old today uploaded a new story of him at a gym ahead of Saturday’s game away to Brentford.
However, Saint-Maximin, again wearing a full United kit, doesn’t appear to be working at the gym at the club’s training ground.