Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin posts new fitness update ahead of Brentford game

Saint-Maximin sat out last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with a calf problem suffered the previous weekend against Aston Villa.

“He got a kick on his calf against villa – I think you saw him limping towards the end of the game,” said head coach Eddie Howe at the London Stadium. “He didn’t train this week. We hoped he’d been fit, but, obviously, he didn’t make the game. Hopefully nothing too serious, but it was enough to keep him out.”

Saint-Maximin posted a video on Instagram of himself working on his upper body on Monday, and the 24-year-old today uploaded a new story of him at a gym ahead of Saturday’s game away to Brentford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

However, Saint-Maximin, again wearing a full United kit, doesn’t appear to be working at the gym at the club’s training ground.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.