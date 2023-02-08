Newcastle United's ambitious 65,000-seat stadium expansion plan given massive boost
Newcastle United have bought back land at Strawberry Place which was controversially sold by Mike Ashley, according to a report.
Ashley controversiallyu sold the parcel of land, located behind the Gallowgate End of the stadium, to developers for £9million.
Newcastle City Council planners subsequently approved a high-rise development in 2019 despite fears it would prevent future expansion of the stadium. However, work didn’t start on the project, and the Daily Mail today report that United have bought back the land.
Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi revealed last year that the club’s new want to expand 52,305-seat St James’s Park.
"We’ll definitely look at expanding it,” Ghodoussi told The Athletic. “We're working with the city and council to see what we can do. There are a lot of things that need to happen first, but that’s the way forward. If we can get it to 60 or 65,000 thousand, amazing, and we’ll look at every possibility.”
Ghodoussi and club officials have been looking at every option for expansion.
In 2007, months before Ashley bought the club, then-chairman Freddy Shepherd revealed a plan to expand St James’s Park to 60,000 by extending the Gallowgate End of the stadium.
Shepherd – who passed away in 2017 – recalled the plan in 2014.
“It would’ve increased it by around 8,000 to take it over the 60,000 mark,” said Shepherd. “We did a lot of work on it, but the costs got out of control.”
The land at Strawberry Place, in the short-term, will reportedly be transformed into a fan zone.