Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon set for big stage amid new TV agreement

Anthony Gordon can make history with England's Under-21s today – and Newcastle United fans can watch for free.

Lee Carsley's side take on Spain in the European Under-21 Championship final in Batumi, Georgia (5pm kick-off).

And Gordon – who has scored three goals from his last five starts for club and country – is expected to be played through the middle again by Carsley.

The 22-year-old winger tweeted a three-word message after England beat Israel 2-0 on Wednesday night to book a place in the final.

"One last dance," said the £45million winger, who joined Newcastle from Everton in January.

England have a 100% record in the tournament, and are yet to concede a goal.

The Under-21s' previous fixtures have been screened online by UEFA after the tournament was not picked up by a domestic broadcaster.

However, the final will be shown live in the UK by Channel 4.

Gordon will take a short break after the final before joining Newcastle's pre-season campaign.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Lee Carsley with England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley after the quarter-final win over Portugal. (Pic: Getty Images)

'Moment in time'

England last won the tournament in 1984, and Carsley has urged his team to seize the opportunity.

"We've spoken about this literally being a moment in time, and that it's going to pass quickly," said the Under-21 head coach.

"It's making the most of now, and trying to encourage them that they can't get this time back. Whether we've done well or not, this time we've had now, we're not going to get it back.

"It's about trying to remove the pressure, and let them enjoy the experience.