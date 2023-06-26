News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect

New role for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon explained

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has made a big impact in the European Under-21 Championship.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 07:34 BST

Lee Carsley's explained the thinking behind Anthony Gordon's central role for England's Under-21s in the European Under-21 Championship.

The Newcastle United winger followed up his assist in last week's 2-0 opening win over Czech Republic with a goal yesterday's 2-0 victory over Israel in Georgia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gordon scored with a 16th-minute header from a Morgan Gibbs-White cross to open the scoring, and Emile Smith Rowe netted a second for England after the break.

Most Popular

The result saw the Under-21s qualify for the quarter-finals.

Gordon's versatility appealed to Eddie Howe when United signed him from Everton in January, and Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley says he picked "multi-functional" players for the tournament.

“We’ve tried to come up with two or three ways of exploiting the opposition,” said Carsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ll try and find gaps and spaces. It surprises me that there's surprise (at his team selection). The players nowadays are multi-functional.

“I see that we’ve got a lot of players within this squad that can do different roles.

“Part of the squad selection was having that flexibility to play with a different kind of nine (striker).

“I see pretty much any of the forward players, whether they’re wide players or forwards, being able to do that nine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You get a different type of nine with Anthony than you would with Cole (Palmer) or Curtis (Jones) or Emile (Smith Rowe). We’ve got plenty of options.

“The way we’ve picked the squad, when we make a change it shouldn’t affect the team too much.”

England's final Group C game is against Germany on Wednesday.

'Big' summer

Gordon scored his first Newcastle goal in Newcastle's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, the 22-year-old said: "I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead."

Meanwhile, Italy Under-21 captain Sandro Tonali, set to join Newcastle in a £60million deal, set up a goal in a 3-2 win over Switzerland in Romaia yesterday.

Related topics:England