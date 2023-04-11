News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
44 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Newcastle United’s attendance compared to Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and more - gallery

A look at how Newcastle United’s support compares to the rest of the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST

Newcastle United are eyeing a place in the Champions League next season and are currently sat in 3rd place in the Premier League table behind title chasers Arsenal and Manchester City. The Toon Army have been in fine form over recent times and beat Brentford 2-1 away last time out.

Eddie Howe has worked wonders since taking over the North East club and his side will be eager to keep their momentum going over their next few fixtures. Next up is a tricky away trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

Here is a look at how Newcastle’s average attendance this term compares to the rest of the league...

10,292

1. 20. Bournemouth

10,292

Photo Sales
17,075

2. 19. Brentford

17,075

Photo Sales
23,568

3. 18. Fulham

23,568

Photo Sales
25,226

4. 17. Crystal Palace

25,226

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5