According to the Athletic, Mohammed Salisu has been ‘left out’ of recent matchday squads due to concerns over his ‘commitment’ to the club. The Saints currently sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are four points from safety following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Salisu has just over 12-months left on his current contract at St Mary’s and Newcastle United have been one of the sides credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old. Newcastle have held a long-term interest in the defender and were linked with moving for him before he made the move to England from Real Valladolid back in August 2020.

During his three years on the south coast, Salisu has adapted well to the demands of the Premier League and has been consistently linked with a move away from the club - though the Saints have always been able to bat away interest.

However that may change this summer as, although Southampton have opened contract discussions with the player, their precarious position in the league table means negotiations over a new deal may be pushed back until the end of the campaign. The Saints are reluctant to sell Salisu, however, relegation and the threat of losing him on a free transfer next summer may force their hand.

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Salisu’s captain James Ward-Prowse. Much like Salisu, Ward-Prowse’s future may be determined by which division the Saints are playing their football in next season.