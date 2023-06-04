News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s average attendance compared to Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea - gallery

The feel-good factor is back at Newcastle United and their fans are looking forward to next season in the Premier League already

Harry Mail
Harry Mail
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle United into the Champions League after they finished 4th in the Premier League table along with champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. The Toon Army will now be excited for the return of European nights in the North East.

They have a big summer ahead as the club looks to bolster their ranks. Howe needs to ensure he has enough competition and depth in his squad to deal with the amount of games next term.

Here is a look at how Newcastle’s average attendance from this past campaign compares to rivals such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and more....

10,309

1. 20. Bournemouth

10,309

17,079

2. 19. Brentford

17,079

23,746

3. 18. Fulham

23,746

25,213

4. 17. Crystal Palace

25,213

