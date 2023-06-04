The feel-good factor is back at Newcastle United and their fans are looking forward to next season in the Premier League already

Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle United into the Champions League after they finished 4th in the Premier League table along with champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. The Toon Army will now be excited for the return of European nights in the North East.

They have a big summer ahead as the club looks to bolster their ranks. Howe needs to ensure he has enough competition and depth in his squad to deal with the amount of games next term.

Here is a look at how Newcastle’s average attendance from this past campaign compares to rivals such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and more....

1 . 20. Bournemouth 10,309 Photo Sales

2 . 19. Brentford 17,079 Photo Sales

3 . 18. Fulham 23,746 Photo Sales

4 . 17. Crystal Palace 25,213 Photo Sales