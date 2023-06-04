The Hungarian looks set to leave Leipzig this summer with Newcastle United chief among the clubs credited with an interest in signing him when the transfer window opens. And in what could be his final appearance for the club Szoboszlai helped his club lift the DFB Pokal for the second year in a row.

Leipzig defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to retain their crown - with Szoboszlai playing a major role in the victory. Following a 71st minute opener from soon to be Chelsea player Christopher Nkunku, he then turned creator to set up Szoboszlai to net a second just five minutes from time to give his side breathing space.

Speaking previously about his future, the Hungarian said: “My entire career so far has been built consciously.

“Always reaching the next level in time, but never to a level that would be too risky to jump. You can fall from high, and it’s rare that someone gets one chance at the highest level of football, let alone two.

“All options must be considered. I dreamed of a club for myself at the age of five, another as a teenager, seeing that it is not necessarily impossible to achieve these dreams.

“If there is interest, I’ll consider it, not because I don’t have a good time at Leipzig, but because I’ve always been interested in challenges.

“On one side of the scale is a good Leipzig, with a manager who trusts me and teammates who accept me and also believe in me. No footballer can wish for more than that. This is quite an extra situation.

“At the same time, on the other side, there is the question, if I can now take a step towards Europe’s top five or six clubs, should I say no to the challenge? I’ve never been that type! I am in a very good position, as I can play in a fantastic club.

“However, I don’t want 15 years from now to look back on my career as if I didn’t get the most out of it.”