Guimaraes, a revelation at Newcastle United since his January move from Olympique Lyonnais, is preparing for Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia on Thursday.

Guimaraes had a more defensive role at his former club, and the 25-year-old has flourished as a box-to-box midfielder under Howe, United’s head coach. Brazil head coach also wants Guimaraes to play a more attacking role.

“I never doubted my quality,” Guimaraes told L’Equipe. “When I arrived (at Newcastle), we had to keep up. This season, we’ve had a great run. But my role here is completely different from my role in Lyon, I play like a No.8. I often find myself on the edge of the box to pass or score.

“I think that among midfielders, only Kevin De Bruyne is more involved in goal actions in the championship. That means I do some interesting things. I like this game, defending and attacking. I’m freer than at OL.

“There, I was considered as a retriever who doesn’t have to pass the midfield too much. At Newcastle, I’m a creator. And Tite also wants to use me like that.”

Newcastle moved up to third place in the Premier League following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates Newcastle United's win over Chelsea.

Guimaraes has scored eight goals so far for the club, with three of them coming this season.