Guimaraes impressed after coming off the bench in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. The midfielder, an unused substitute in the first game against Serbia, was heavily involved in the game, which was decided by a late goal from Manchester United's Casemiro.

Tite’s side – who were without the injured Neymar – have now qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, and Guimaraes – who has been a revelation at United since his January move from Olympique Lyonnais – told of his “indescribable happiness” in a post on Twitter.

Guimaraes tweeted: “Indescribable happiness to be able to play my first game in the World Cup. Everything I dreamed of, I accomplished tonight. Thank you Jesus. Thanks for the rating and the game. Let's go for more, Brasilllll.”

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar was an unused substitute for Switzerland.

