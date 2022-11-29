Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes issues emotional World Cup message
Bruno Guimaraes has posted an emotional message after making his first World Cup appearance.
Guimaraes impressed after coming off the bench in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. The midfielder, an unused substitute in the first game against Serbia, was heavily involved in the game, which was decided by a late goal from Manchester United's Casemiro.
Tite’s side – who were without the injured Neymar – have now qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, and Guimaraes – who has been a revelation at United since his January move from Olympique Lyonnais – told of his “indescribable happiness” in a post on Twitter.
Guimaraes tweeted: “Indescribable happiness to be able to play my first game in the World Cup. Everything I dreamed of, I accomplished tonight. Thank you Jesus. Thanks for the rating and the game. Let's go for more, Brasilllll.”
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar was an unused substitute for Switzerland.