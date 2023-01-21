News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes starts against Crystal Palace after injury scare

Bruno Guimaraes will start for Newcastle United at Selhurst Park this evening – six days after suffering an injury.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Guimaraes left the pitch in tears against Fulham at St James’s Park last weekend after suffering an ankle problem in the club’s 1-0 win. It was feared that the midfielder was facing an extended period on the sidelines given his reaction to the injury.

However, United head coach Eddie Howe yesterday revealed that scan results were “positive”, and Guimaraes has arrived at Selhurst Park with his Newcastle team-mates for this evening’s game against Palace.

And Howe has named an unchanged starting XI for the Premier League game. Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League, and a point would take the club above Manchester United and into third place.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, centre, with Sean Longstaff, right, and coach Jason Tindall.
