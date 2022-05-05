The Premier League champions led by two goals on aggregate before conceding twice in the final moments as Madrid forced extra-time.

Los Blancos talisman Karim Benzema then secured victory from the penalty spot five minutes into extra-time to set-up a final against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28.

During the match, Guimaraes tweeted: “Champions League ❤️ miss you.”

The 24-year-old helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of the competition in 2020 where they were beaten by eventual winners Bayern Munich.

He hasn’t played in the Champions League since that campaign and opted to join relegation threatened Newcastle for £33.3million in January 2022 despite interest from top clubs across Europe, including Premier League rivals Arsenal.

While Guimaraes has played a big part in helping Newcastle comfortably avoid relegation from the Premier League, he will have to be patient if he wants to play Champions League football at his current club.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reacts to their win on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 8, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Magpies have no chance of playing in the Champions League next season and would have to secure a surprise top four finish in the Premier League in 2022-23 in order to secure a spot in Europe’s elite club competition the season after.

As a result, many Arsenal fans jumped on Guimaraes’ tweet, suggesting he made the wrong move.

One Gunners’ supporter tweeted: “Shouldn’t have joined Newcastle then,” while another added: “Won’t be [in the Champions League] anytime soon at Newcastle bud.”

“Arsenal would have been your best shot at it,” was also the theme of several messages to the Brazilian on Twitter.

But many Newcastle fans were quick to reassure Guimaraes that Champions League football would soon be returning to Tyneside.

This season has been the first Arsenal have not competed in any European continental competition since the 1995-96 campaign.

But the North London club are currently on course to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2016. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Tottenham with four games left to play.

But Guimaraes and Newcastle could still have something to say about that as they host Arsenal at St James’s Park on Monday, May 16 (8pm kick-off).

