Newcastle United's Carabao Cup semi-final team revealed as Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak update

Eddie Howe’s named an unchanged Newcastle United side at the St Mary’s Stadium tonight.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club takes on Southampton tonight in the first leg of its Carabao Cup semi-final (8pm kick-off), and Howe has opted to again name Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin – who have had spells out with injuries this season – on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the game, United’s head coach said: “With Alex, we’ve had to be mindful of the fact that he hasn’t had a lot of training time. We’ve backed off his training, and exposed him to the games, but, at some stage, he’ll need that training loan to get back to his very best levels. Allan’s had more training time. I think Allan is in peak physical shape.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

SOUTHAMPTON: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Diallo, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Orsic, Mara, Alcarez.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has named an unchanged team.
