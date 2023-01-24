Newcastle United's Carabao Cup semi-final team revealed as Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak update

The club takes on Southampton tonight in the first leg of its Carabao Cup semi-final (8pm kick-off), and Howe has opted to again name Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin – who have had spells out with injuries this season – on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the game, United’s head coach said: “With Alex, we’ve had to be mindful of the fact that he hasn’t had a lot of training time. We’ve backed off his training, and exposed him to the games, but, at some stage, he’ll need that training loan to get back to his very best levels. Allan’s had more training time. I think Allan is in peak physical shape.”