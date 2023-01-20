Wood has joined the Premier League club on loan until the end of the season. Forest have an “obligation” to make the 31-year-old’s move permanent.

“It’s a great feeling, and I’m very thankful to be here,” Wood told Forest’s offcial website.

“Nottingham Forest’s a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club.

“You can see the transition over the past 18 months, and it’s progressing in the right way. It’s a project that’s going in the right direction.

“It’s a club looking up rather than anything else, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but it’s a squad that’s pulling together.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, so hopefully I’ll bring a lot of experience to try and help the younger lads out and bring everybody together.

“As a visiting player, it’s always been a hostile atmosphere at the City Ground. The crowd are loud and strong, so I’m thankful to have that passionate fanbase on my side now – and I can’t wait to get playing there.”

Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi added: “Chris is a player who has great character and experience, having played 189 games and scored 54 goals in the Premier League.

“He is hungry to join us, and we are proud and ready to fight together to reach our targets.”

Speaking earlier today, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s been a huge player for us, outstanding in every way. When we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position. He played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team.

“He’s been excellent, both on and off the pitch, in terms of his leadership and positivity even when he’s not played. You can’t underestimate the role he’s played.

