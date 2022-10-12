Newcastle United's cup disappointment

Elliot Dickman’s side cannot now progress in the tournament after Barnsley beat Doncaster Rovers 4-2 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Barnsley have qualified for the knockout stages from Northern Group E. Lincoln City can also progress ahead of Doncaster if they beat Newcastle in their final group game at the LNER Stadium on October 18.

Newcastle United coach Elliot Dickman.

United, beaten 2-0 by Barnsley last month, are bottom of the group with one point. Speaking at Oakwell, Dickman said: “It's a really good competition from our point of view. These games are fantastic, because you find out a lot about the players. It’s a massive learning opportunity both for them and the staff.”