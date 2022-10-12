Newcastle United's cup disappointment
Newcastle United are out of the Papa John’s Trophy – without kicking another ball.
Elliot Dickman’s side cannot now progress in the tournament after Barnsley beat Doncaster Rovers 4-2 at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Barnsley have qualified for the knockout stages from Northern Group E. Lincoln City can also progress ahead of Doncaster if they beat Newcastle in their final group game at the LNER Stadium on October 18.
United, beaten 2-0 by Barnsley last month, are bottom of the group with one point. Speaking at Oakwell, Dickman said: “It's a really good competition from our point of view. These games are fantastic, because you find out a lot about the players. It’s a massive learning opportunity both for them and the staff.”
Newcastle reached the knockout stages of the competition in the 2018/19 season after winning all three of their group games. They were eventually knocked out by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in front of a crowd of more than 16,000.