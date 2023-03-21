On our latest episode, Joe Buck, Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on back-to-back wins for Newcastle as they reignite their hopes for a Champions League place. Wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest were spearheaded by Alexander Isak, however, there are injury concerns surrounding Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle United are currently in Dubai on a training camp during the international break, one that they will aim to use to their benefit ahead of a crucial game against Manchester United coming up in April.

