Newcastle United's current 'injury crisis' and Champions League hopes assessed - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast episode focuses on Newcastle United’s impressive back-to-back Premier League wins.
On our latest episode, Joe Buck, Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on back-to-back wins for Newcastle as they reignite their hopes for a Champions League place. Wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest were spearheaded by Alexander Isak, however, there are injury concerns surrounding Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.
Newcastle United are currently in Dubai on a training camp during the international break, one that they will aim to use to their benefit ahead of a crucial game against Manchester United coming up in April.
