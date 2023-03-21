News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's current 'injury crisis' and Champions League hopes assessed - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast episode focuses on Newcastle United’s impressive back-to-back Premier League wins.

By Joe Buck
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT- 1 min read

On our latest episode, Joe Buck, Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on back-to-back wins for Newcastle as they reignite their hopes for a Champions League place. Wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest were spearheaded by Alexander Isak, however, there are injury concerns surrounding Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle United are currently in Dubai on a training camp during the international break, one that they will aim to use to their benefit ahead of a crucial game against Manchester United coming up in April.

You can listen to all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and You Tube and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

