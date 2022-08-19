Newcastle United's Dan Burn says what many people are thinking about Manchester City right now
Dan Burn believes Newcastle United will be facing ‘the best team in the world’ when they take on Manchester City at St James’s Park this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
Both sides have made unbeaten starts to their Premier League seasons without conceding a goal, but Burn is well aware of the test Newcastle will face this weekend.
The 30-year-old was part of the Newcastle side that was beaten 5-0 by City at the Etihad Stadium back in May. Raheem Sterling scored twice for Man City in that match but has since left the club to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.
Instead, Burn and Newcastle will have City’s summer signing Erling Haaland to deal with up front.
Having impressed at centre-back against Nottingham Forest, Burn was moved out to left-back for the first time for Newcastle at Brighton due to a minor hamstring injury to Matt Targett.
Targett has missed training this week and is a doubt for Sunday’s match, meaning Burn could be deployed in a full-back position once again.
But the 6ft 6in defender welcomes the challenge of testing himself against the Premier League champions.
"City, to me, are the best team in the world,” he admitted. “It will be a good measuring stick to see where we are compared to them.
"That's where we want to be at some point. Obviously, we don't know when that will be or how far away, but it's always a tough test. You want to play against the best players and do well. We have until Sunday now to prepare for it.”