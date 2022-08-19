Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides have made unbeaten starts to their Premier League seasons without conceding a goal, but Burn is well aware of the test Newcastle will face this weekend.

The 30-year-old was part of the Newcastle side that was beaten 5-0 by City at the Etihad Stadium back in May. Raheem Sterling scored twice for Man City in that match but has since left the club to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, Burn and Newcastle will have City’s summer signing Erling Haaland to deal with up front.

Having impressed at centre-back against Nottingham Forest, Burn was moved out to left-back for the first time for Newcastle at Brighton due to a minor hamstring injury to Matt Targett.

Targett has missed training this week and is a doubt for Sunday’s match, meaning Burn could be deployed in a full-back position once again.

Manchester City player Raheem Sterling beats the challenge of Newcastle defender Dan Burn to head in the opening city goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But the 6ft 6in defender welcomes the challenge of testing himself against the Premier League champions.

"City, to me, are the best team in the world,” he admitted. “It will be a good measuring stick to see where we are compared to them.