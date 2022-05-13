The 19-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at The Gas, netting eight goals in 21 games including a dramatic late seventh goal to secure automatic promotion last week.

Rovers needed to win by seven clear goals against already relegated Scunthorpe United in order to leapfrog Northampton Town into the third and final automatic promotion spot.

Elliot Anderson of Bristol Rovers celebrates their sides seventh goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bristol Rovers and Scunthorpe United at Memorial Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Prior to scoring that crucial goal against Scunthorpe, Anderson enjoyed a strong April on the pitch with three goals and two assists during the month.

After being named Player of the Month, he told the Bristol Rovers website: “I’m delighted to receive the award from Sky Bet League Two. I’m enjoying my football and Bristol Rovers is a great club to be playing for.”

Anderson has been dubbed ‘the Geordie Maradona’ by Rovers fans based on his impressive performances. His Gas teammates also gave him the nickname ‘Billy’ in reference to the fictional North East ballet dancer Billy Elliot.

He is now back at Newcastle but is unable to feature in the club’s final two matches against Arsenal or Burnley.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed that the teenager will be given an opportunity to impress in pre-season before deciding where his future lies in 2022-23.

“I’ll have a close look at him,” said Howe. “He’ll be involved in pre-season games. We’ll make a decision then on whether he needs another loan, or whether he’s going to stay with us.”

