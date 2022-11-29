However, Newcastle United’s owners are looking at recruitment at all levels of the club, according to Dan Ashworth.

The aim is for the club to make sure it doesn’t miss a player in its catchment area, and United are reportedly set to appoint Manchester City scout Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Ashworth will use the “success story” of 20-year-old Elliot Anderson, who has made the step up to the first-team squad after coming through the ranks at the club.

"It’s making sure we are exceptional in all areas of our recruitment,” said sporting director Ashworth, who joined the club in the summer.

"Now, that might be recruiting into our Academy centres and foundation areas, where there's a restriction where you have to recruit within an hour of Newcastle.

"So, of course, our goal is to make sure we don't miss a player within an hour of Newcastle. We have to make sure we get the best talent, but it's competitive, just as it is in Birmingham, London.

"Not only do we have to make sure we have the best recruitment staff, we have to have the story to tell – ‘why come to Newcastle? What is the pathway through?’.