Head coach Eddie Howe and his players have to ensure top flight safety, something that is looking likely despite three consecutive defeats. The Magpies currently sit nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

And after a busy January window saw the club spend in excess of £90million, further reinforcements are expected ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley met with PIF representatives last month to discuss future transfer plans and budgets ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Mirror has reported that the club have already highlighted seven potential signings they will be looking to pursue this summer.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly was linked with a move to Newcastle in January and it appears they remain keen on the 23-year-old.

After conceding five goals at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, defensive reinforcements are a priority for Newcastle after they failed to land top-target Sven Botman from Lille in January.

The club’s chances of reviving an offer at the end of the season are dwindling following reports that AC Milan are close to reaching an agreement.

Improvements are also expected in the middle of the park too with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma and Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips understood to be top targets.

The need for further attacking reinforcements has also been highlighted with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez mentioned as potential options. Nunez, 22, has scored 27 goals in 34 appearances for Benfica so far this season while Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury at Goodison Park.

The Magpies are also reportedly keeping tabs on England goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone to provide direct competition with Martin Dubravka, who turns 34 next season.

The seven man list is valued at £182.7million in total according to Transfermarkt with Phillips rated as the most expensive individual player at £45million.

Along with new arrivals, plenty of departures are expected on Tyneside this summer. Players like Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Jeff Hendric, Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron could all be cut from the squad in order to make space, and money, for new players to come in.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.