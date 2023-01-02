Australian international Garang Kuol is set to fly out to Newcastle on Tuesday after completing a move from A-League side Central Coast Mariners. The 18-year-old featured twice for The Socceroos at the World Cup in Qatar as he came off the bench in the defeats against previous holders France and eventual winners Argentina.

Newcastle agreed a four-year deal with Kuol back in September after the Premier League side triggered the youngster’s £300,000 release clause. The teenager played his final match for Central Coast on New Year’s Eve as they beat Melbourne Victory 2-1.

Kuol was substituted off to a standing ovation after 78 minutes. Australian outlet FTBL claim that Kuol has received a work permit that would allow him to play football in the UK as a result of his World Cup appearances.

Garang Kuol of the Mariners warms up ahead of the round nine A-League Men's match between Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners at AAMI Park, on December 27, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Had he not received a work permit, Newcastle would have looked to loan the player out to a Portuguese or German club where regulations are less stringent for foreign players.

But now head coach Eddie Howe is likely to explore the option to loan the player out domestically, with several clubs already making enquiries.

“It’s a possibility Garang could train with us for a little while," Howe said. “But I do think that for the player’s development, he needs to go and play.

