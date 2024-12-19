The Carabao Cup semi-final draw has taken place following Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-3 quarter-final win over Manchester United.

Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the four remaining sides in the competition following this week’s quarter-final ties. Newcastle beat Brentford 3-1 at St James’ Park while Arsenal won 3-2 against Crystal Palace and Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1.

In Thursday night’s match, Spurs beat Manchester United 4-3 to secure the final semi-final spot. The draw took place following the match with Arsenal ball one, Liverpool ball two, Newcastle ball three and Spurs ball four.

The first leg of the semi-final will take place the week commencing January 6 and the second leg the week commencing on February 3. The Carabao Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Spurs v Liverpool

Teams on the left are at home in the first leg.