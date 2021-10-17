Newcastle United's game against Tottenham Hotspur paused due to medical emergency

Club doctor Paul Catterson raced to the East Stand after visiting player Eric Dier ran to the home bench and urged him to help around 40 minutes into the match.

Referee Andre Marriner had stopped the game after fans alerted him to the emergency.

After consulting police, Mr Marriner took the players off the field with play having been suspended for around six minutes.

Club doctor Paul Catterson runs to the East Stand with a defibrilator.

Some 12 minutes after the game had stopped, an announcement was made that the teams would be returning to complete the first half, for which seven minutes of stoppage time had earlier been signalled.

The supporter was stabilised and taken away on a stretcher to applause from all sides of St James’s Park.

A police officer interacts with Match Referee, Andre Marriner and Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United as he shares information regarding the medical emergency occurring in the stand. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.