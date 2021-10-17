Newcastle United's game against Tottenham Hotspur paused due to medical emergency
Newcastle United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 17 was stopped temporarily due to a medical emergency.
Club doctor Paul Catterson raced to the East Stand after visiting player Eric Dier ran to the home bench and urged him to help around 40 minutes into the match.
Referee Andre Marriner had stopped the game after fans alerted him to the emergency.
After consulting police, Mr Marriner took the players off the field with play having been suspended for around six minutes.
Some 12 minutes after the game had stopped, an announcement was made that the teams would be returning to complete the first half, for which seven minutes of stoppage time had earlier been signalled.
The supporter was stabilised and taken away on a stretcher to applause from all sides of St James’s Park.