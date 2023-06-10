News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player set for unexpected bonus

One Newcastle United player is in line to receive a medal following his former club's success.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Harrison Ashby is yet to make his Newcastle United debut – six months after joining the club.

But two of Ashby's appearances in the first half of last season could net him a Europa Conference League winner's medal after the club lifted the trophy in Prague this week.

David Moyes' side beat 2-1 Fiorentina on Wednesday night to end their club's 43-year wait for a major trophy.

UEFA will give West Ham 40 medals to be distributed to players and staff at their discretion, and Ashby, having made two appearances in the competition, is in line to receive one.

Eddie Howe issued a late-season update on right-back Ashby, who joined in January for an undisclosed fee.

"He’s certainly made improvements since he’s joined us," said Newcastle's head coach. "He’s  had a couple of hamstring injuries initially, which set him back.

"He’s training, he’s doing well. He’s certainly a player we believe in for the future."

