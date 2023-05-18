Newcastle United fans could yet get a look at new signing Harrison Ashby before the season ends.

Ashby joined the club in January from West Ham United, but the right-back is yet to make his senior debut.

The 21-year-old – who has not played a competitive first-team game since West Ham's 3-0 Europa Conference League win over FCSB last November – was initially held back on Tyneside by a couple of hamstring injuries.

Asked if Ashby could make his debut this season, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Never say never. He’s part of our squad. He’s training with us every day.

"He’s certainly made improvements since he’s joined us. He’s had a couple of hamstring injuries initially, which set him back. He’s training, he’s doing well. He’s certainly a player we believe in for the future."

Ashby is behind Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo in the pecking order at the club.