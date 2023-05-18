News you can trust since 1849
‘Never say never’: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues update on signing

Eddie Howe has spoken about the January signing who is quietly pushing to make his Newcastle United debut.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United fans could yet get a look at new signing Harrison Ashby before the season ends.

Ashby joined the club in January from West Ham United, but the right-back is yet to make his senior debut.

The 21-year-old – who has not played a competitive first-team game since West Ham's 3-0 Europa Conference League win over FCSB last November – was initially held back on Tyneside by a couple of hamstring injuries.

Asked if Ashby could make his debut this season, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Never say never. He’s part of our squad. He’s training with us every day.

"He’s certainly made improvements since he’s joined us. He’s  had a couple of hamstring injuries initially, which set him back. He’s training, he’s doing well. He’s certainly a player we believe in for the future."

Ashby is behind Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo in the pecking order at the club.

Newcastle also signed winger Anthony Gordon from Everton in a £45million deal in the last transfer window.

Related topics:Eddie HoweWest Ham United