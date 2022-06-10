Newcastle United's Hugo Ekitike concern as club pushes for Sven Botman transfer

Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike’s suffered an injury – amid talks over a move to St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:26 am

The Stade de Reims forward, playing for France’s Under-20s, limped out of last night’s Toulon Tournament semi-final against Mexico. The 19-year-old – who was also a target for Newcastle in January – felt his hamstring early in the game.

Ekitike’s agent had reportedly been due on Tyneside this week for talks over a move to United amid suggestions of an agreement between the two clubs, though that meeting is said to have been “delayed”.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot confirmed in April that Ekitike would be sold this summer.

Caillot said: “In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us. We refused an offer of €35million this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours. That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go – and he’s probably going to leave. There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”

Ekitite’s campaign for Reims had been interrupted by injury, but he still scored 10 Ligue 1 goals for his club.

Newcastle, also looking to sign 22-year-old Lille defender Sven Botman in the coming days, have already acquired former loanee Matt Targett this summer.

The 26-year-old this week signed a four-year contract after the club activated a buy clause written into his loan deal.

United head coach Eddie Howe – who will welcome his players back for the start of pre-season training on July 1 – wants the club to do its business as early as possible.

