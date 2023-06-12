Newcastle United have tease fans with a new kit image.

The club last week unveiled its 2023/24 Castore home kit – and fans queued over the weekend to buy it.

United's latest black-and-white shirt will be worn by the club's players in the Champions League next season following last term's fourth-placed finish in the Premier League

And Newcastle today posted a photograph of the jersey on Twitter – with a Champions League badge the sleeve. It also sports a patch for the UEFA Foundation for Children.

The club's tweet read: "A thing of beauty."

United's latest shirt features a "retro-inspired" V-neck collar.

A Castore statement read: "The new kit features a 1980s retro-inspired collar and remains traditional, featuring the club’s iconic black and white stripes – celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under manager Eddie Howe."

Newcastle signed a long-term deal with Castore in 2021 when the club was still owned by Mike Ashley, and this is the third home shirt made by the Manchester-based firm.

Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said: “We're incredibly proud to reveal the latest Newcastle kit for the upcoming 23/24 campaign.

"This season marks our third with this fantastic club, and we couldn’t be happier to see their inspiring success in the Premier League this season.

“The strip pays tribute to the rich heritage of Newcastle United, while encompassing a slick, modern style and key high-performance features required for elite level sports.