Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier issues injury update after Southampton win

The England international was watched by Gareth Southgate at the St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon, and Trippier needed treatment late in the first half after his hamstring “tightened up”.

"I felt it tighten up as I stretched, but I came out in the second half to carry on,” said Trippier, who joined the club in January from Atletico Madrid. “I'm OK."

United head coach Eddie Howe said: “In terms of Tripps, I’m not sure what happened in terms of him getting treatment. He said he was fine to carry on at half-time. We withdrew him, that was my decision, at 3-0 just to protect.”

United striker Callum Wilson didn’t emerge for the second half because of illness, and Chris Wood – who replaced him – was among the scorers. Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock also found the net.