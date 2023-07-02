It has been over seven years since the last first-team Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland. A 1-1 draw at St James’ Park back in 2016 ahead of Newcastle’s relegation to the Championship was the last time the sides met.

While The Magpies bounced straight back to the Premier League, Sunderland went in the opposite direction. The Black Cats dropped to League One, where they remained for four seasons before being promoted via the play-offs.

Last season, the Wearsiders almost made it back-to-back promotions only to lose out in the play-off semi-final to eventual winners Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Newcastle confirmed Champions League qualification after securing a fourth place finish in the Premier League.

Trippier, who lives for the big games, admitted it would be ‘good’ to have Sunderland back in the Premier League so the Tyne-Wear derby could return.

Speaking on Jill Scott’s Coffee Club, Trippier said: “I was not supporting Sunderland [in the play-offs] but, for the city, it would be good to have a big derby in the league again.

“When you play your local rivals it is everything.”

The England international already has experience in some major derby matches having played for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid and for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal.

“I played in the North London derby and the Madrid derby – they are great games.”

Trippier is set to lead the Newcastle squad out as captain next season after wearing the armband for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the absence of club captain Jamaal Lascelles from the starting line-up.

“Newcastle has been quality, a good manager and we are all pulling in the right direction,” he said. “Since I first signed, 19th in the league, we have performed very well.

“Our goal was not Champions League at the start of the season, I have to be honest. It was playing our best football.

“Before I signed I spoke to a lot of people who played there. You don’t realise how big the club is until you play for them and the pressure because the fans demand a lot.