The 23-year-old midfielder is due on Tyneside to complete the finishing touches of his £52million plus add-ons record transfer for an Italian. Tonali has been away in Romania with Italy Under-21s for the European Under-21 Championship.

Despite Tonali grabbing two assists in three matches, the Italy youngsters exited the competition at the group stage. But the early exit has allowed Tonali to finalise his move to Newcastle quickly with the international transfer window now open.

The Magpies have targeted Italy as a potential market for high quality signings at a lower rate than some of Europe’s other top leagues. The club made an enquiry for Nicolo Barella before moving on to Tonali and also reportedly have an interest in AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, both 25.

And former Newcastle loan striker Louis Saha has told the club to push for Tonali’s Italy team-mate Chiesa in particular.

“Sandro’s a very good prospect,” he said via Betfred. “If they could bring another player such as Federico Chiesa, or other players with that type of talent, to St James’ Park, then that would be a massive statement.

“I think they need two more statement signings like this to get even greater recognition and respect in not only England, but across Europe too.”

Chiesa is valued at £51.3million according to reports from Italy.