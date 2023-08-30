Trippier played every Premier League match as Newcastle finished fourth and secured Champions Leaguefootball last season. The 32-year-old was named in the Premier League team of the season on the back of the successful campaign and has now been voted into the PFA team of the year as voted by his fellow players.

In a team dominated by Manchester City and Arsenal players, Trippier was named at right-back. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale as well as Manchester City quintet Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Buryne, Rodri and Erling Haaland, who also picked up the PFA Players’ Player award.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was also voted into the team to make up the XI. The England captain has since joined Bayern Munich.

Kieran Trippier celebrates a Carabao Cup goal against Southampton at St James's Park last month.

Trippier is the first Newcastle player to be named in the Premier League PFA team of the year since Fabrizio Coloccini during the 2011-12 season when The Magpies finished fifth.

2022-23 PFA team of the year: Ramsdale; Trippier, Dias, Stones, Saliba; Rodri, De Bruyne, Odegaard; Saka, Kane, Haaland