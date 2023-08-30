News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Newcastle United star named in major Premier League announcement including Arsenal & Man City players

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has received another accolade for his performances during the 2022-23 campaign.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read

Trippier played every Premier League match as Newcastle finished fourth and secured Champions Leaguefootball last season. The 32-year-old was named in the Premier League team of the season on the back of the successful campaign and has now been voted into the PFA team of the year as voted by his fellow players.

In a team dominated by Manchester City and Arsenal players, Trippier was named at right-back. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale as well as Manchester City quintet Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Buryne, Rodri and Erling Haaland, who also picked up the PFA Players’ Player award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was also voted into the team to make up the XI. The England captain has since joined Bayern Munich.

Most Popular
Kieran Trippier celebrates a Carabao Cup goal against Southampton at St James's Park last month.Kieran Trippier celebrates a Carabao Cup goal against Southampton at St James's Park last month.
Kieran Trippier celebrates a Carabao Cup goal against Southampton at St James's Park last month.

Trippier is the first Newcastle player to be named in the Premier League PFA team of the year since Fabrizio Coloccini during the 2011-12 season when The Magpies finished fifth.

2022-23 PFA team of the year: Ramsdale; Trippier, Dias, Stones, Saliba; Rodri, De Bruyne, Odegaard; Saka, Kane, Haaland

Previous Newcastle players to be included in the player voted PFA team of the year for the top flight include: Malcolm Macdonald (1973-74), Chris Waddle (1984-85), Peter Beardsley (1986-87, 1993-94), Paul Gascoigne (1987-88), Rob Lee (1995-96), David Ginola (1995-96), Les Ferdinand (1995-96), David Batty (1996-97, 1997-98), Alan Shearer (1996-97, 2002-03), Shay Given (2001-02, 2005-06), Kieron Dyer (2002-03) and Fabrizio Coloccini (2011-12).

Related topics:Kieran TrippierRuben DiasPremier LeagueHarry KaneChampions LeagueArsenalPFAManchester City