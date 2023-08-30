Newcastle United star named in major Premier League announcement including Arsenal & Man City players
Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has received another accolade for his performances during the 2022-23 campaign.
Trippier played every Premier League match as Newcastle finished fourth and secured Champions Leaguefootball last season. The 32-year-old was named in the Premier League team of the season on the back of the successful campaign and has now been voted into the PFA team of the year as voted by his fellow players.
In a team dominated by Manchester City and Arsenal players, Trippier was named at right-back. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale as well as Manchester City quintet Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Buryne, Rodri and Erling Haaland, who also picked up the PFA Players’ Player award.
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was also voted into the team to make up the XI. The England captain has since joined Bayern Munich.
Trippier is the first Newcastle player to be named in the Premier League PFA team of the year since Fabrizio Coloccini during the 2011-12 season when The Magpies finished fifth.
2022-23 PFA team of the year: Ramsdale; Trippier, Dias, Stones, Saliba; Rodri, De Bruyne, Odegaard; Saka, Kane, Haaland
Previous Newcastle players to be included in the player voted PFA team of the year for the top flight include: Malcolm Macdonald (1973-74), Chris Waddle (1984-85), Peter Beardsley (1986-87, 1993-94), Paul Gascoigne (1987-88), Rob Lee (1995-96), David Ginola (1995-96), Les Ferdinand (1995-96), David Batty (1996-97, 1997-98), Alan Shearer (1996-97, 2002-03), Shay Given (2001-02, 2005-06), Kieron Dyer (2002-03) and Fabrizio Coloccini (2011-12).