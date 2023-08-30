Newcastle United’s long-awaited return to the Champions League is just weeks away. Excitement over their return to European football’s premier competition is building with the 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw set to take place this week.

Newcastle United haven’t played in European competition since their run to the 2012/13 Europa League quarter-finals. They were defeated by Benfica over two legs on that occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For once, the Champions League group stage draw is an eagerly-anticipated affair on Tyneside with Newcastle fans across the globe set to tune in and see who Howe’s team will come up against in their return to the competition. Here, we take a look at everything Newcastle United fans need to know about the 2023/24 Champions League draw:

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday, August 31. The draw will be conducted in Monaco and will begin at 5pm BST.

Is the Champions League group stage draw on TV?

Yes, fans can watch the Champions League group stage draw on TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) will begin at 4:45pm and is scheduled to run until 6:45pm.

What pot will Newcastle United be in for the Champions League group stage draw?

Because of their UEFA coefficient, Newcastle United will be in Pot 4 for Thursday’s draw. Because of their seeding for the draw, the Magpies could face any of the continent’s biggest teams, however, competition rules dictate that they will not be drawn against any side from England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pot One confirmed teams: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot Two confirmed teams: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot Three confirmed teams: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade

Pot Four confirmed teams: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, RC Lens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Sociedad and Celtic have qualified for the group stage and will find out which pot they are placed into following the conclusion of the qualifying stage on Wednesday night. Galatasaray, Braga and Young Boys all confirmed their place in the group stages on Tuesday night whilst AEK Athens v Royal Antwerp, FC Copenhagen v Rakow Czestochowa and PSV v Rangers will all battle it out for the three remaining spots in the group stage draw.

Newcastle United confirmed qualification for the Champions League with a draw against Leicester City.

When will Champions League games be played?

Newcastle United will find out exactly what days they will be playing Champions League matches on following the draw with games alternating between a Tuesday night and Wednesday night - depending on what side of the draw they are picked in.

Matchday One = 19/20 September 2023

Matchday Two = 3/4 October 2023

Matchday Three - 24/25 October 2023

Matchday Four = 7/8 November 2023

Matchday Five = 28/29 November 2023

Matchday Six = 12/13 December 2023

Round of 16 = 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals = 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals = 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024