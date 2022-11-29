There were boos from some fans in Doha, Qatar after Friday’s goalless draw against the USA. The fixture followed a convincing 6-2 opening win over Iran.

Trippier, however, says England, finalists at Euro 2020 last year, are capable of “going up a few levels” in the tournament.

The Newcastle United defender said: “It’s opinions, and everyone’s entitled to them. We know what we need to do. We know we can go up a few more levels. They’re all behind us, they all want us to do well.”

England lead their group with four points, and only a heavy defeat to Wales will stop them progressing. Trippier said: “Of course, the fans want to see goals and to win matches. But all I can say to that is that the commitment from the boys is there, we give 100% in every single game.

