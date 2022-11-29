News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier responds to England's World Cup critics

Kieran Trippier’s responded to England’s critics ahead of tonight’s World Cup Group B decider against Wales.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:25am

There were boos from some fans in Doha, Qatar after Friday’s goalless draw against the USA. The fixture followed a convincing 6-2 opening win over Iran.

Read More
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes issues emotional World Cup message
Hide Ad

Trippier, however, says England, finalists at Euro 2020 last year, are capable of “going up a few levels” in the tournament.

Most Popular

The Newcastle United defender said: “It’s opinions, and everyone’s entitled to them. We know what we need to do. We know we can go up a few more levels. They’re all behind us, they all want us to do well.”

England lead their group with four points, and only a heavy defeat to Wales will stop them progressing. Trippier said: “Of course, the fans want to see goals and to win matches. But all I can say to that is that the commitment from the boys is there, we give 100% in every single game.

Hide Ad
England and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.
Kieran TrippierEnglandWalesUSA