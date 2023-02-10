Trippier joined Newcastle over a year ago when the club was sitting 19th in the Premier League table. Now the 32-year-old has recently signed a one-year contract extension at St James's Park with the Magpies flying high sitting fourth in the table and preparing for a Carabao Cup final.

The England international has led the United side out as captain in all but one of the Premier League matches so far this season.

And when asked which player gives him the hardest time on the training ground on the Vibe with Five podcast, one team-mate quickly came to Trippier’s mind.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Callum Wilson gives me a hard time every day,” he said. “He’s non-stop, he’s a bubbly guy, he doesn’t shut up, he’s a great character.”

But when given further thought, there was one obvious answer.

“I think the one guy is Joelinton,” Trippier added. “I’ve played with a lot of South Americans over the years and he's proper 100% in training every day, an unbelievable player, an absolute machine.

"The turnaround in his career from what I’ve heard before the takeover until now is remarkable but what a player he is.”

Prior to Eddie Howe's arrival as Newcastle head coach, Joelinton was deemed a £40million ‘flop’ after struggling to make an impact. But the 26-year-old has since transformed into an effective midfield destroyer and turned his career around on Tyneside.

