Currently in its sixth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, Carabao Energy Drink is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get behind their club for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 22/23 competition.

Last season’s competition saw Liverpool lift the trophy for a record ninth time following an incredible 11-10 penalty shootout victory against Premier League rivals Chelsea. The thrilling showdown was played out in front of a packed-out Wembley stadium for the first time since the 2020 final, capping off a fantastic season, with fans welcomed back into stadiums across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter rounds of the competition see top teams face off, but also offers EFL fans the chance to enjoy a thrilling away day against Premier League opponents. The perfect opportunity to see EFL clubs come up against some of the best players in the game as they inch closer to a dream Wembley final.

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Win a pair of tickets to Wembley Carabao Cup final.

Carabao Energy Drinks are unlike anything else on the market, with delicious fruit flavours, just 63 calories per can and 60% less sugar than major rivals. The 330ml cans come in a variety of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, including Mixed Berry, Green Apple, Orange Blast, Mango Burst, Original and Green Apple Sugar Free.

Carabao is currently stocked in all leading retailers, as well as most independent and forecourt retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Which Newcastle United player scored twice in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park?

A.Sean Longstaff. B. Joelinton. C. Callum Wilson

Closing date is February 13. All entries must send through their answer, name, address and phone number to: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad